Khairy: MOH to discuss with JPA on penalties for civil servants refusing Covid-19 vaccination

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya, September 1, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) will discuss penalties for government staff refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Health Ministry Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

During the Kedah Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) press conference, Khairy said the ministry will discuss the matter with the Public Service Department (JPA) regarding the rejection, despite no proof of any health issues.

“I have asked that employers in certain sectors place the condition that if [employees] want to return to work, they must get vaccinated and we will also discuss with JPA later, on what actions can be taken on civil servants who still refuse to receive vaccination.

“Those who refuse to get vaccinated because of choice and not because of health conditions, the MOH will discuss this and we will get options from JPA on what actions can be taken on civil servants who still refuse to get vaccinated,” the minister said.

MORE TO COME