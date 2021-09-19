Kelantan expected to move to Phase Three of NRP end of this month, says state health director

Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin speaks to reporters in Kota Baru September 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

GUA MUSANG, Sept 19 — Kelantan is expected to move to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) at the end of this month or early October at the latest, as more people become fully vaccinated against Covid-19, said state Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

However, he said several criteria would be taken into account before the transition, including vaccination coverage and the trend of the daily Covid-19 cases in the state.

As of yesterday, he said 75 per cent of adult population in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“God willing, we will continue to carry out activities including outreach programmes and we are confident that the target of 80 per cent vaccination rate will be achieved by the end of this month or early next month,” he told reporters at the Gua Musang Orang Asli vaccination programme at Pos Gob here yesterday.

He said the admission of Covid-19 patients involving serious categories to the hospital had decreased.

“Although the number of daily cases recorded in the state still at four figures since Sept 10, but the majority, or 95 to 97 per cent of the Covid-19 patients were in category one and two.

Meanwhile, commenting on the supply of 1.2 million doses of vaccines that will be received this month, Dr Zaini said walk-in vaccinations will be introduced to maximise the vaccination rate in the state.

He said more than 120,000 eligible people have yet to be vaccinated. — Bernam