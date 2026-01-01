SEREMBAN, Jan 1 — Two men have been remanded for seven days until January 6 to assist investigations into the death of a man in a residential unit at an apartment block in Mantin on Tuesday.

Nilai District Police Chief Supt Johari Yahya said police had earlier received information regarding the incident at 11.08am.

“Initial investigations at the scene found that the victim, in his 30s, had sustained 12 stab wounds, including to the back of the head, chest and neck, and following this, two men in their 30s were arrested at the scene.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. Forensic examinations on the victim have been conducted and comprehensive investigations, including closed-circuit television recordings, witness statements, forensic analysis and technical investigations, are also being carried out,” he said in a statement here.

He did not rule out the possibility of the involvement of other individuals in the incident. — Bernma