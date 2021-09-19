Health minister: Over 500 Kedah quarantine breakers in a week, 18pc checked in at supermarkets

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at a press conference at the ministry in Putrajaya, September 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Over 500 people in Kedah were found to have violated their home quarantine, with 18 per cent found to have checked in at supermarkets using the MySejahtera application, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

He said 18 per cent of those who violated their Home Surveillance Order (HSO) were either Covid-19 positive or classified as high-risk individuals.

“I have informed the mentri besar that in this one week alone, 523 MySejahtera check-ins happened, whereby these check-ins are involving those who are positive, or those who are given the HSO.

“So, we ask owners of any premises to have screening done strictly. If they manage to check in, this means the security personnel or the guards there did not check properly, they just let them enter,” he said during the Kedah Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) press conference with Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

