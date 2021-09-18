Report: Finance minister says those who appealed for BPR can check statuses starting today

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz was quoted saying the payments would be credited directly to bank accounts by the end of this month, together with the third phase of BPR payments. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 ― The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said that the status of appeals for the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) will be known by its recipients today.

Utusan Malaysia reported Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz saying the payments would be credited directly to bank accounts by the end of this month, together with the third phase of BPR payments.

He said that payments for those who appealed would involve nearly 200,000 recipients, with an estimated allocation of RM240 million, adding that the government updated its B40 group data through its BPR appeal system that was open between June 15 and June 30.

“This appeal application has been reevaluated by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) to ensure that the cash assistance initiative can be channelled and utilised by those who are truly eligible.

“A review of the approval status of the BPR appeal can be made starting tomorrow on the BPR portal, https://bpr.hasil.gov.my,” he was quoted saying last night.

Tengku Zafrul said that the government hoped that the cash assistance, which totals to RM17.1 billion, would help Malaysian families cover and manage their expenses, adding that those who passed the appeal would also be eligible to participate in the Jaringan Prihatin Programme.

“The registration deadline for the programme is extended until September 30.

“This extension also coincides with the current situation as well as giving space and time to those who need to physically register and redeem their phones in store,” he said.

The Jaringan Prihatin programme is an initiative under the RM322.5 billion Budget 2021 and enhanced under the RM20 billion Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa) economic stimulus package launched by then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on May 5.

He said the government is committed to ensuring that the programmes provided meet the needs of the target groups and help children in the B40 community with the learning sessions by obtaining telecommunications or mobile devices packages.