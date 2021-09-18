Fire destroys eight houses, church under construction in Penampang

PENAMPANG, Sept 18 ― A fire destroyed eight houses and a church under construction in Kampung Babah Bunduon here today.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of Operations Misran Bisara said the department received a distress call at 8.48 am and firemen from Penampang and Kota Kinabalu stations were rushed to the scene.

“The fire was brought under control at 9.20am,” he said when contacted.

The cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained, he said. ― Bernama