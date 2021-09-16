PKR recruits three activists, steps up groundwork for youth vote

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (centre) welcomes activists Adam Adli Abdul Halim (third from right) Asheeq Ali (far left) and Sarah Hadi (far right). — Picture by Radzi Razak

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Former student leader Adam Adli Abdul Halim and several other youth activists joined PKR as members today as the Opposition political party prepares for the next general election.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and its youth wing chief Akmal Nasir personally welcomed Adam Adli together with lawyer Asheeq Ali and activist Sarah Hadi to the party at its headquarters here this morning, commending their idealism and reform efforts.

“On behalf of justice today, I feel happy and extraordinary because despite the bitterness of our current political football, the process of regeneration of extermination continues to take place.

“So friends, please keep fighting in politics,” Anwar said.

According to Akmal, the trio also represent 20 other young activists who had agreed to join the party but were not present.

“This shows that Anwar Ibrahim still is popular with the youths. These individuals also bring their own influence to the party,” Akmal said.

Adam Adli said he joined PKR because it is a multiracial party and was inspired by the changes he has seen in the country since the first Reformasi campaign in 1998.

“Definitely the struggle still goes a long way.

“There is a future we can light together, and there are changes we can fight for together,” he said.

Asheeq said it was a hard decision to jump into politics, but he did so as he believes it to be the best avenue to highlight issues affecting youths, such as suicide and unemployment.

“The youth’s voice should not be isolated or ignored in politics,” he said.