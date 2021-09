People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area, September 4, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced today 18,815 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, falling slightly from 19,495 yesterday.

The total cumulative cases now stand at 2,049,750 today.

Sarawak continued to record the most number of cases at 3,660 new infections, followed by Selangor (2,718) and Johor (2,206).

Federal Territory of Labuan recorded 11 new infections after having zero cases yesterday.

MORE TO COME