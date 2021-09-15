Umno’s Tajuddin heads new govt backbenchers

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is pictured at Umno’s headquarters at Menara Dato Onn in Kuala Lumpur August 17, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Umno’s Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has been appointed as the new chairman of the Backbenchers Club, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

Kuala Nerus MP Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali from PAS is the club’s deputy chairman while the secretary is Sabak Bernam MP Datuk Fasiah Fakeh who is from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Tajuddin’s latest appointment puts him back in the public eye a little under four months after he was removed as chairman of infrastructure firm Prasarana Malaysia Bhd following public backlash over his lack of empathy to victims of an LRT crash in May.

Malaysians went online criticising his conduct during a news conference, questioning his professionalism in handling questions from the press.

A petition on the website Change.org titled #LetakJawatanTajuddin (#ResignTajuddin), collected nearly 140,000 signatures in just 24 hours.