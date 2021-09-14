Sudden spike in cybercrime cases in Selangor this year, says state CID chief

Selangor CID chief SAC Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said such crimes became more rampant when the government imposed the MCO which saw many individuals having more time to spend at home and worsened with the widespread availability of communication technology. — iStock pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 14 ― A total of 380 cyber crime cases were reported in Selangor to date, a sudden increase compared with only 51 cases reported last year especially cases involving pornographic extortion cases, says state CID chief SAC Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal.

He said such crimes became more rampant when the government imposed the movement control order (MCO) which saw many individuals having more time to spend at home and worsened with the widespread availability of communication technology.

He advised the public to be cautious when using technology because many have been victimised and blackmailed when their private activities were made public by syndicates, individuals or former partners.

“Everyone should be very cautious. Do not record anything that could embarrass ourselves because we do not know when it will be made public,” he said in a Selangor Police programme Chat on Facebook Live on “Cyber Crime Fraud,” here today.

Commercial CID (Counterfeiting Crime/Syndicated Investment/Cyber) deputy chief, Supt Raduan Othman who was also a guest in the programme said on “love scam” cases, 160 were reported until August involving losses amounting to RM7 million in Selangor compared with 223 cases last year involving RM16 million in losses.

He said “love scam” crimes are normally masterminded by foreigners who targeted single parents, older and unmarried women.

He added, cyber crime will continue to happen in tandem with technology advancement as many will become victims of greed and being taken advantage by syndicates and certain individuals. ― Bernama