SDMC: Four new Covid-19 clusters declared in Sarawak

KUCHING, Sept 14 — Four Covid-19 new clusters were declared in Sarawak today, with three of these in the Kuching district and the other in Subis.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement today said that one of the clusters in Kuching district was the Taman Bong Chin Cluster involving an old folk’s home where 10 individuals were detected to be positive for Covid-19 out of the 78 screened.

In the Jalan Upland Cluster, 51 individuals comprising workers and residents of a childcare centre were found to be positive for the viral infection, and another 22 individuals in the Kampung Segedup Cluster.

In Subis district, 22 individuals were detected to be positive at a longhouse that has been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) and the Jundak Saeh Merah Cluster declared.

The number of Covid-19 new cases in Sarawak dropped to 1,934 cases from 3,522 recorded yesterday, bringing the cumulative figure to 162,303, while the number of fatalities increased to 639 after nine cases were reported today. — Bernama