Putrajaya to discuss waiving interest on deferred loan repayment, PM tells Parliament

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is seen during a Parliament sitting in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob told Parliament’s Lower House today that the government would consider calls to compel lenders to waive interest fees on deferred loan repayment under Putrajaya’s loan moratorium programme.

The pledge is the first time the government has publicly stated that it would entertain such a call, which quickly gained traction as the fresh rounds of lockdowns took a heavy toll on small and micro enterprises and jobs.

“I will discuss this with the minister of finance and God willing, we will try our best to help,” he replied to Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

MORE TO COME