Don’t get too excited when holidaying, adhere to SOPs, says N. Sembilan police chief

A generic view of the Royal Malaysia Police logo outside Bukit Aman Police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEREMBAN, Sept 14 — The public is reminded not to get too excited when holiday in Negri Sembilan and to strictly comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Negri Sembilan police chief, Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said now that the people were allowed to holiday in the state with it moving to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), they should avoid forming crowds at the focal spots and ensure physical distancing.

“Currently, the number of Covid-19 cases in this state has gone down, so we don’t want to see the relaxation given to economic and social activities to cause an increase of infection cases again.

“So far, the reports that I have received from the Port Dickson police and district enforcement authorities that the situation is still under control but monitoring is required at the popular spots to ensure the public adhere to the SOP,” he told reporters at his office, here, today.

Mohamad said police and the local authorities were indeed monitoring to ensure SOP compliance.

He urged the people to act responsibly by obeying the regulations set by the government in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

His statement came after a number of photos and videos appeared on social media showing families back to enjoying themselves at various popular spots like the Port Dickson beach. — Bernama