Loke: Pakatan agrees Parliament not to be dissolved before July 31, 2022

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz (left) chats with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and Seremban Member of Parliament Anthony Loke Siew Fook at the signing ceremony of the MoU between the federal government and PH at Parliament Building, September 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has agreed that Parliament will not be dissolved before July 31, 2022, to ensure political stability in the country to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

PH Chief Whip Coordinator Anthony Loke Siew Fook said there was no need to hold a snap general election, instead, the country should focus on battling Covid-19.

“An important aspect of this understanding is to restore political stability. An important element of the understanding is that with this cooperation the government has also agreed that Parliament will not be dissolved before July 31, 2022.

“So, the focus is on fighting Covid-19,” he told a press conference after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability between the government and PH at the Parliament Building, today.

Besides that, he said this agreement is also to enable the implementation of the transformation of Parliament, among others, by reinstating the Parliamentary Services Act and the tabling of the anti-hopping law.

“This provides a timeline to the implementation of matters that have been agreed upon as they have their set deadlines. For example, the deadline for the tabling of anti-hopping law is the first session of next year while the Parliamentary Services Act by the second session of next year,” he said. — Bernama