In Johor, chicken factory worker stuck in spin chiller dies

BATU PAHAT, Sept 13 — A general worker of a factory processing frozen chicken products in Jalan Ayer Hitam near here, died as a result of being stuck in a “spin chiller” last Saturday.

Johor Occupational Safety and Health Department (DOSH) director Husdin Che Amat said in the 9am incident, the victim, a 40-year-old local, was assigned to clean the factory machinery with two other colleagues.

“No production operation was carried out on the day of the incident and when the victim was carrying out cleaning work on the spin chiller machine alone, the victim fell into the spin chiller machine space and was squeezed by the spin chiller screw conveyor.

“The operation of the machinery was turned off by a colleague after seeing the victim’s legs dangling out of the machinery. The victim was confirmed dead at the scene by a medical officer,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, DOSH has issued a “Prohibition Notice” to the employer for failure to ensure that the spin chiller machinery is operated safely and failure to provide a safe work system, especially the Lockout/Tagout system (LOTO) for machinery cleaning work.

He said the employer was also instructed to improve occupational safety and health aspects for cleaning machinery, including conducting safe work procedures and risk assessment as well as training required for employees who are exposed to risk when cleaning the machinery.

In addition, the employer has been instructed to take immediate action to conduct an internal investigation while further investigation will be conducted by the department.

“DOSH takes every occupational accident and illness caused by occupational activities seriously. Legal action will be taken against the responsible party in the event of a breach of regulations under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

“Employers are responsible for identifying hazards, analysing and assessing the related risks and then implementing appropriate control measures. It is one of the general duties of employers under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, where employers must provide a safe workplace for their employees and others concerned,” he said. — Bernama