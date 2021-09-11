Younger generation needs to appreciate nation’s independence, says Sarawak tourism minister

Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the current generation is lucky to have inherited the country's independence. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ASAJAYA, Sept 11 — Malaysians, especially the younger generation, need to appreciate the meaning of the country’s independence, said Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said independence is a meaningful thing and has to be defended by the young people who are heirs of this freedom fought for by the past leaders.

To realise its importance, the government had organised various programmes in conjunction with the National Month (National Day and Malaysia Day) to provide understanding and awareness to the people, especially youngsters, he added.

“The current generation is very lucky because it inherited our country’s independence and can live happily and peacefully as a result of the struggles of past leaders and the people in fighting for independence,” he said when launching the Kembara Semarak Merdeka 2021 programme at Asajaya district office, here, today.

He said the people of this country also needed to continue to strengthen the unity existing between the various ethnic groups in the country, especially in Sarawak.

“Racial unity is very important to create an effective administration as well as political stability and to as plan and drive development in our country and state,” he added. — Bernama