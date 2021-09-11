Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim is Covid-19 point man for Penang, says Khairy

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (second from right) speaks to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow as Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim (right) looks on at Komtar, George Town September 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — The federal government has picked DAP lawmaker Steven Sim to coordinate all Covid-19 matters in Penang.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the appointment of the Bukit Mertajam MP was made in the spirit of bipartisanship, and that Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow agreed with him.

“We don’t have a problem with the state government here. I always communicate with the chief minister via WhatsApp,” he said in a joint press conference with Chow that was broadcast live from George Town.

“But I have discussed with YB Lim Guan Eng that we may need a coordinator at the level of federal MP that will always follow up with me,” he added.

