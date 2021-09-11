In Melaka, 17 nabbed at private parties in two condo units

Mohd Sukri said 17 individuals, aged between 17 and 35 and comprising 15 men and two women, were arrested at the two condominium units at about 11pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Sept 11 — Eight teenagers were among 17 individuals arrested by the police in simultaneous raids at two private parties at a condominium on Jalan Persisiran Bunga Raya here last night.

Melaka Criminal Investigation Department head ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said the arrest of the 17 individuals, aged between 17 and 35 and comprising 15 men and two women, at the two condominium units was conducted under Op Noda at about 11pm.

They were dancing and drinking liquor when police raided the premises following a tip-off, he said in a statement today.

He said one of them, aged 19, tested positive for methamphetamine, and all of them were released on police bail after they were issued compound for violating standard operating procedures under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021. — Bernama