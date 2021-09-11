Covid-19: Over half of Sabah’s adult population fully vaccinated, says Masidi

The Sabah Covid-19 spokesman said that until yesterday, 51.1 per cent or more than 1.33 million adults in the state were fully vaccinated. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 11 — More than half of Sabah’s adult population have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said.

The Sabah Covid-19 spokesman said that until yesterday, 51.1 per cent or more than 1.33 million adults in the state were fully vaccinated.

He said 67 per cent or 1.88 million adults in the state have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The vaccination programme in Sabah is running smoothly, and we are working to increase the vaccination rate to protect the people from Covid-19,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

On new Covid-19 cases today, he said Sabah recorded 2,163 infections, a slight drop compared to the 2,246 cases yesterday. Of these, 57.6 per cent or 1,246 cases were detected via close contact tracing.

He also said that 63.5 per cent or 1,374 of the new cases were in category 2, another 28.1 per cent or 607 cases in category 1, while the rest were in categories three, four and five and also cases under investigation. — Bernama