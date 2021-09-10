Small riot at Sabah Immigration detention depot due to deportation delay, says deputy director

The Immigration Department logo is seen at its headquarters in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 10 — About 400 Filipino detainees at the Immigration detention depot here today staged a protest following frustration over the delay in their deportation process.

However, the incident which took place at 6.30pm was brought under control after 110 personnel from the Sabah Immigration Department and police were deployed to the scene.

Sabah immigration deputy director (operations) Masri Adul said initial investigations found that the riot started from the block housing women inmates who said that they felt stressed and demanded to be sent home immediately.

“The incident was heard by inmates in the men’s block located adjacent to the women’s block, resulting in a small riot to occur. The male inmates then pried open their cell locks,” he said when contacted by reporters today.

Masri said the inmates however, did not leave the depot, and the personnel at the depot immediately contacted the police and the state Immigration headquarters for help.

He said negotiations were held with the inmates to explain to them the actual situation and why their deportation had to be postponed.

“It was a request from the Philippine embassy itself and due to several other factors, including the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

The police would deploy 30 personnel at the depot for several days to monitor the situation, Masri said, adding no casualties or damages were reported during the incident. — Bernama