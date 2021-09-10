Man who climbed tarap tree in Bekenu shot dead after being mistaken for monkey

3.Firefighters and police are seen with the body after it was brought down from the tree. — Picture courtesy of Miri Fire and Rescue Department

MIRI, Sept 10 ― A 32-year-old man who climbed a tarap tree in an orchard in Kampung Kejapil, Bekenu yesterday was shot dead after he was apparently mistaken for a monkey.

It is learnt that the incident happened around 12 noon, when the man was on the tree at a height of 32.6 metres from the ground.

When contacted, Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari identified the deceased as Mohamad Hallim Jamee.

He said a team of police from Bekenu and Miri police stations went to the scene after being informed of the tragedy.

“Further investigations are underway and an elderly male suspect in his 70s has been detained to assist in the investigation of the incident,” he said.

During the arrest, he said the police also seized a shotgun and 13 bullets.

The suspect is in the Miri Central police station lock-up for further investigation.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel from Batu Niah helped to bring Mohamad Hallim’s body down from the tree at around 4.40pm.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action.

The reason Mohamad Hallim was on the tree has yet to be ascertained. ― Borneo Post