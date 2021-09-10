In Shah Alam, two individuals, including civil servant remanded to assist in corruption probes

The two suspects, aged 54 and 51, arriving at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Court Complex at 10am accompanied by MACC officers, September 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 10 — The Shah Alam Magistrates’ Court today issued a remand order for four days beginning today against two individuals, including a civil servant, to facilitate investigations into a bribery case.

The order was issued by the court’s assistant registrar Namirah Hanum Mohamed Albaki after allowing the application made by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Earlier, the two suspects, aged 54 and 51, arrived at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Court Complex at 10am accompanied by MACC officers.

Yesterday, the media reported that MACC detained two individuals including a civil servant after they were believed to have accepted a bribe of about RM18,000 from a company supplying fertilisers.

Both suspects were arrested at 3pm at the Selangor MACC office when they were present to give their statements.

An MACC source said the suspects received the sum as a reward for helping the company to supply an organic liquid fertiliser worth over RM140,000 to a farmers’ organisation in Selangor. — Bernama