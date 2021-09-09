Report: Nazri says using Najib's experience as prime minister a good move

Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz was quoted as saying that it would be a waste if Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob does not utilise the expertise of Najib considering the Pekan MP’s time as prime minister ― April 2009 to May 2018 ― was a period the country reached new heights. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 ― Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said the appointment of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak as economic adviser to the government would be a good move.

News portal The Vibes reported Nazri as saying it would be a waste if Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob does not utilise the expertise of Najib considering the Pekan MP’s time as prime minister ― April 2009 to May 2018 ― was a period the country reached new heights.

“I was not aware of the news, but honestly I agree. We want to tap his experience as a former prime minister for nine years, during which time he was also the finance minister.

“People have to remember that during his tenure, Malaysia’s economy was booming. So, to me, I think there is no problem with appointing him.

“Also, this is not an executive post, just an advisory one. After all, Najib already has his perks as a former premier. This appointment, if it happens, is just to utilise his experience. It’s a real waste if we don’t,” he said in The Vibes today.

Yesterday UtusanTV, quoting a source, said Najib’s appointment as economic adviser will be made soon.

This follows a meeting between Najib and Ismail Sabri on Tuesday, in which the former pledged to contribute his energy, time, and ideas for the sake of “Keluarga Malaysia.”

If the rumour is true, Najib will be the latest to join Ismail Sabri’s government with a ministerial rank, after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s appointment as National Recovery Council chairman and three others who are special envoys, including PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

This also raises the question of Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed’s role as minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of the economy.

Ismail Sabri and Najib have yet to comment on this rumour.