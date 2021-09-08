Zahid: Ismail Sabri’s prerogative to make Muhyiddin NRC chairman, Umno will continue supporting government

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno has made its support of Ismail Sabri as the prime minister clear, which meant that it has agreed to entrust him with the responsibility to ensure the government of the day functions properly. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s selection to chair the government’s National Recovery Council (NRC) was Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s prerogative, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

In a statement on Facebook, Ahmad Zahid said Umno has made its support of Ismail Sabri as the prime minister clear, which meant that it has agreed to entrust him with the responsibility to ensure the government of the day functions properly.

He said he was compelled to provide a response as he had received numerous inquiries on Umno’s stance in the formation of the new Cabinet and Muhyiddin’s appointment as NRC chairman.

“This means, the party leaves the wisdom to him (Ismail Sabri) as prime minister in making decisions or policies that he feels are appropriate in navigating the administration of the country.

“The party’s stance can also be interpreted as validating the prime minister’s constitutional power and thus it falls to his responsibility to ensure that the government is able to function properly and not repeat the mistakes of its predecessors.

“Umno is consistent in its stance. We have since given our support to the prime minister and as for the party, I will ensure Umno continues to be the eyes, ears and voice of the people on the issues concerning their well-being and the prosperity of the country,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid and his faction of Umno MPs were responsible for forcing Muhyiddin’s resignation as the prime minister, after they withdrew support from his administration over its alleged mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On September 4, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali in a statement informed that the Cabinet has appointed Muhyiddin as the chairman of the NRC with ministerial status in its meeting on September 1.

The former PM said the new responsibility entrusted to him will enable him to continue all the efforts and plans that he had started previously to help the nation recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Muhyiddin’s appointment has since drawn criticism from the Opposition, who questioned the move as they claimed Muhyiddin had failed to guide the country during the pandemic.

Separately, Ahmad Zahid also said he will continue to strengthen Umno in line with the mandates of the party’s general assembly and supreme council working committee he has been entrusted with.

According to him, one of the mandates was to push for a general election to form a more stable government chosen by the people after the Covid-19 pandemic recedes and herd immunity is achieved as decreed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The other mandate was to address grassroots’ demand for Umno-Barisan Nasional’s traditional seats including those lost through defections to be wrestled back and contested as the party’s has made the decision to maintain ties with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia up until the next general election is held.

“For the next six to seven months until the pandemic recedes, the government and the party will complement each other and move in tandem by focusing on their respective roles.

“Our focus has never strayed from the continued effort to strengthen the party, especially in preparation for the next general election,” he said.