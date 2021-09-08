SDMC: Only four new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak needing ventilators

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Sept 8 — Only four of the 3,100 new cases of Covid-19 reported today in Sarawak involve lung infection that requires the use of a ventilator, while the rest have minor symptoms or none at all.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said seven districts recorded three-digit new cases, namely, Kuching with 804 cases, Sibu (379), Samarahan (252), Bintulu (231), Lundu (155), Bau (152) and Asajaya (133).

It said 21 more districts recorded double-digit new cases of between 11 and 91 and nine districts (between one and nine) while three districts had no new cases.

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities from the viral infection rose to 593 after 10 more were reported at six hospitals in the state involving individuals aged 20 to 94 years, with nine of them having a history of illnesses.

Two new clusters were also reported today, namely, the Lemujan Cluster in Pakan involving 38 residents of a longhouse which has been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) and the Pasar Matu Cluster in Matu district, with 29 individuals tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama