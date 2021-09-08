PgCare Alliance offers to loan oxygen concentrators for free to Covid-19 patients in Penang

Employees of a charitable society check an oxygen concentrator machine placed near beds for the Covid-19 coronavirus patients at a care centre in Amritsar, May 7, 2021. PgCare Alliance has about 40 units of oxygen concentrators to loan to Covid-19 patients in Penang who are quarantined at home. — AFP pic

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 8 — PgCare Alliance has about 40 units of oxygen concentrators to loan to Covid-19 patients in Penang who are quarantined at home.

PgCare Alliance Mental Health Task Force head Datuk Seri Leslie Lee said that the oxygen concentrators will be loaned out to patients free of charge.

“These oxygen concentrators are beneficial to Covid-19 positive patients who cannot afford the high costs in private hospitals,” he said.

Lee said public hospitals in Penang are overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients and almost all intensive care unit (ICU) beds are full.

He said the oxygen concentrators are especially needed for patients in category two or three up to early category four who needed to boost their oxygen saturation (SpO2) percentage level to between 95 and 99 per cent to help them in their recovery.

Lee said the oxygen concentrator is suitable for home use as a contingency plan for Covid-19 patients at home.

Due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Penang in July and August, Lee said he donated 20 units of oxygen concentrators to the state health department while a few other individuals have also donated some of these machines.

Those who need the oxygen concentrator while recuperating at home from Covid-19 can contact the PgCare Alliance hotline at 04-6427777.