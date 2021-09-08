NSC: EMCO at four localities in Pahang, two in Sabah from tomorrow

In Pahang, one of the localities involved would be the Sungai Kiol and Tekeh Orang Asli villages; Felda Sungai Tekam in Jerantut; Kampung Batu 1, Jalan Mentakab (Temerloh) and Felda Keratong 8 (Rompin). ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Six localities comprising four in Pahang and two in Sabah would be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from tomorrow until September 23, said National Security Council (MKN) director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

He said that in Pahang, one of the localities involved would be the Sungai Kiol and Tekeh Orang Asli villages; Felda Sungai Tekam in Jerantut; Kampung Batu 1, Jalan Mentakab (Temerloh) and Felda Keratong 8 (Rompin).

In Sabah, it will involve Kampung Ulu and Kampung Pasir Putih in Putatan.

Meanwhile, Rodzi said the EMCO in a number of areas in Sabah, Sarawak and Pahang which was supposed to end tomorrow, had also been extended to September 23.

The localities involved are Kampung Pengalat Kecil in Papar and Kampung Lohan Ulu in Ranau Sabah; Simpang Arang Orang Asli village in Johor Baru and the workers’ quarters of Sri Datai Mining Sdn Bhd, Mukah (Sarawak).

Meanwhile, the EMCO at the Kuala Masai Orang village in Johor Baru as well as in 10 areas in Sabah will end tomorrow as scheduled. — Bernama