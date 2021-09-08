In Johor, cops arrest man for driving against traffic flow at Medini roundabout

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 34-year-old man was arrested yesterday at 5pm at the Gelang Patah traffic police station after he turned up to give a statement. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Sept 8 — Police have arrested a Perodua Viva driver believed to be driving against the flow of traffic at the Medini roundabout near Iskandar Puteri two days ago.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 34-year-old man was arrested yesterday at 5pm at the Gelang Patah traffic police station after he turned up to give a statement.

He said the investigation found that the suspect was driving a car belonging to his cousin on the day of the incident.

“The owner of the car showed up at the traffic police station and informed that his cousin was the one driving his vehicle at the time of the incident. The suspect was then asked to come forward to give his statement and said he was confused with the roundabout.

“The man also admitted to driving against the traffic flow that could endanger himself and other road users,” he said in a statement here today.

Dzulkhairi said the suspect’s urine test came back negative for drugs.

He said the police also issued a summons to the owner of the vehicle for allowing an individual to drive without a licence, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Earlier, a 17-second video had gone viral on Facebook showing a silver Perodua Viva being driven against the traffic flow. — Bernama