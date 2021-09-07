Inject RM45b into economy, Guan Eng urges PM

Air Putih assemblyman Lim Guan Eng arrives at the Penang state assembly building in George Town August 30, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to directly lead efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic and inject RM45 billion into the economy.

In a statement today, Lim also questioned the appointment of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as chairman of the National Recovery Council.

“With money running out to battle the adverse economic impact and Covid-19 itself, Ismail Sabri must stop subcontracting his powers but take charge of the economy by injecting RM45 billion directly to prevent funds from running out.

“There is no time to lose by giving priority to political games of offering posts and positions when focus should primarily on fighting Covid-19 to save lives and livelihoods,” said the Bagan MP.

Lim also said that Ismail’s “refusal” to chair the NRC made DAP sceptical about the prime minister’s commitment to working together with the Opposition to achieve institutional reforms.

“Such actions belie Ismail’s earlier professed commitment when he met the three leaders of Pakatan Harapan in his office in Putrajaya on 25 August,” he said.

Muhyiddin was appointed chairman of the NRC on September 4 with ministerial status.