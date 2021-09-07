In Shah Alam, Big Blue Taxi Services founder claims trial to bribery charges

Big Blue Taxi Premium Services founder Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail at the Shah Alam Sessions Court, September 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 7 — Big Blue Taxi Premium Services founder Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail was charged at the Sessions Court here today with three counts of soliciting and receiving bribe this year.

Shamsubahrin, 55, however, pleaded not guilty after all the charges were read out to him before Judge Rozilah Salleh.

On the first and second charge, he was charged with soliciting RM15,000 and RM35,000 from Azizan Mohamed Yasin as inducement to resolve the latter’s case at the Court of Appeal.

The offences were allegedly committed at Jalan Perindustrian Suntracks, Bandar Baru Bangi and Hill Park, Bandar Teknologi Kajang Semenyih on March 3 and 7.

Shamsubahrin was also charged with accepting RM35,000 from Azizan for the same purpose at Section U8, Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam on March 10.

The charges framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act, provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM40,000 with one surety and ordered him to report himself to the Selangor MACC office every month and fixed October 8 for case mention.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyers Datuk Shaharudin Ali, Muhammad Noor Azfar Noor Azmi and Zarina Ismail.

Earlier, Rozial withdrew the warrant of arrest issued against Shamsubahrin for failing to appear in court on August 25. — Bernama