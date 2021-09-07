Health Ministry sends oxygen cylinders, medicine to Sabah as Covid-19 cases rise

Sharing photos of the delivery on his social media, Khairy Jamaluddin said that the additional medical equipment is part of the MOH’s preparedness in facing the increasing number of Covid-19 infection cases in Sabah. — Picture from Twitter/Khairykj

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has delivered 480 oxygen cylinders, 48 oxygen regulators and medicine to Sabah this morning, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced today.

Sharing photos of the delivery on his social media, Khairy said that the additional medical equipment is part of the MOH’s preparedness in facing the increasing number of Covid-19 infection cases in Sabah.

“Thank you to the Ministry of Defense and the Royal Malaysian Air Force for helping to complete this delivery process,” he wrote amid a two-day visit to Sabah, also thanking other partners of the mission.

He had yesterday announced that Sabah will begin receiving more resources beginning today, to support its healthcare system that was under strain from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Rembau MP said the additional supplies were part of the federal government’s strategy to help the state cope with the high number of Covid 19 cases and catch up with the national vaccination rate.

Khairy is on a two-day visit to Sabah to personally assess the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The East Malaysian state recorded 2,107 new Covid-19 cases today, the third highest state after Sarawak and Selangor.