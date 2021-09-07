Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force: 9,289 secondary school students in Sibu to be vaccinated from tomorrow

A health worker receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Klinik Kesihatan in Kelana Jaya March 6, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SIBU, Sept 7 — Implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) in Sibu Division involving 9,289 secondary school students aged 16 to 17 will begin tomorrow.

The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), Sibu Division, in a statement today said these students from 33 national secondary schools and private secondary schools would be given the Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine.

“Three static vaccine administering centres (PPV), namely, at Dewan Suarah Sibu, Dewan Serbaguna Sibu Jaya and Dewan Pejabat Daerah Kanowit will be operating under the programme,” it said.

Also, the mobile PPV of the Sibu Division Health Office and mobile PPV of the Selangau District Health Office will be operating at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Ulu Balingian.

“The students going to the PPV to get vaccinated are advised to come with their parents or guardian and to bring along their identity card and mobile phone with the uploaded MySejahtera application, as well as their health card if they have it,” it further said in the statement. — Bernama