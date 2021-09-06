Shahelmey appointed director of operations of Sabah Immunisation Programme, says state minister

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said Shahelmey Yahya (pic) has been appointed director of Sabah Immunisation Programme. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 6 — Sabah Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmey Yahya has been appointed director of Sabah Immunisation Programme to plan and implement vaccination at a faster and more efficient rate in the state.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said Shahelmey would help the Sabah Health Department (JKNS) achieve the target of complete vaccination for the whole population.

Masidi said Shahelmey, who is also the Sabah Health exco, would monitor and coordinate with the Health Ministry regarding facilities and emergency needs in hospitals in the state from time to time.

“He will also issue a press statement from time to time to inform the latest developments of the Sabah Immunisation Programme as well as other information that the public needs to know,” he said in a statement here.

Meanwhile, Masidi, who is also the Covid-19 Sabah spokesperson, said a total of 1,844 new positive cases were recorded today, bringing the cumulative number to 161,265 cases.

Masidi said the number showed a decrease of 292 cases compared to 2,136 cases recorded yesterday, with two new clusters involving infections in the work place were reported, namely Simpang Batu 38 Sawit Simpang Batu 38 Cluster, Nabawan; and the Bawah Bayu Cluster in Tuaran.

He said a total of 3,506 Covid-19 patients in Sabah recovered and were discharged, thus recording a cumulative total of 130,818 recoveries in the state, while a total of 4,866 patients were still being treated.

He said 31 deaths were reported today in 15 districts, namely Kota Kinabalu (eight); Sandakan (six); Kota Marudu (three); two in Tawau and Penampang; and one each in Semporna, Tuaran, Kalabakan, Beluran, Keningau, Kinabatangan, Telupid, Putatan, Papar and Kunak.

Masidi said based on the statistics of the Sabah Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force, 45.49 per cent of the adult population in the state had completed the vaccination and 63.98 per cent had received the first dose. — Bernama