High on meth, driver of lorry slams into five cars at Jalan Ipoh traffic light junction in KL

A view of the scene of the accident at Jalan Ipoh as captured by dash cams of nearby cars. — Picture via Twitter/@Halimlahh

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — A 25-years-old lorry driver who caused a massive six-vehicle pile-up in Jalan Ipoh here this afternoon had tested positive for drugs, Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief, Assistant Commissioner Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said.

In a statement today, Sarifudin said no fatalities were reported from the accident that took place in front of the Jalan Ipoh Yong Tow Foo restaurant.

Earlier today several video clips of the accident captured by dash cams of nearby cars were widely shared on social media. The videos showed a yellow lorry crashing into a row of cars waiting at the traffic light. A yellow Myvi was completely crushed as it took the full force of the lorry.

Sarifudin said the driver of the Myvi aged 45 only sustained mild injuries to his face and was sent for treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL), while the other drivers involved did not sustain any serious injuries.

“The lorry driver did not suffer any injuries and was arrested and had an alcohol test done on him. The results of the initial alcohol test found that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently taken to the Dang Wangi Police headquarters for a urine test and was found positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

“Investigation has been classified under Section 44(1A) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added.

Sarifudin said that the lorry driver was heading from Jalan Duta towards Sentul, and lost control of his vehicle when he reached the Ipoh road traffic light, crashing into five other vehicles.

He also called on the public who have any information on the accident to contact the Jalan Tun HS Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-20719999 or the Kuala Lumpur JSPT Hotline at 03-20260267/69 or any neighbouring police station.

A video showing the driver of the yellow Perodua Myvi trapped in his crushed car being helped by other road users was among the videos widely shared across all social media platforms.