No RM1,500 fine for not checking out of MySejahtera app, says Health Ministry

There will be no fine imposed for not 'checking out' of the app. —Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The Health Ministry has denied issuing an infographic that went viral on social media depicting a fine of RM1,500 would be issued to individuals who did not click ‘check out’ on their MySejahtera app to indicate them leaving a location or premises.

The Communications and Multimedia Ministry Quick Response Team said in a statement that individuals would not be fined RM1,500 if they did not click ‘check out’ on their MySejahtera app as alleged in the infographic.

“The public is urged to not share any unverified information that could cause confusion or public concern,” the statement read.

The statement said that the public could check the ministry’s official social media channels to obtain the latest verified information. — Bernama