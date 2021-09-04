Sibu disaster management committee mulls capping number of diners in each eatery

Bujang (fourth right) hands over a vaccination certificate to owner of Noor Satay Islamic Cafe and Seafood, Nuraini Ahmad, while Ting (second left), Izkandar (fourth left), Lim (second right) and others look on. ― Borneo Post pic

SIBU, Sept 4 ― Putting a cap on the number allowed to dine-in is a request from Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) that Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will look into, says its Public Health, Environment and Municipal Services vice-chairperson, Councillor Jenny Ting.

“The maximum capacity varies from one food outlet to another to prevent overcrowding and facilitate enforcement personnel on their rounds. We have to look at the distance between tables as well as physical distancing,” Ting told reporters after handing over vaccination certificates to food operators at Bandong Food Court here yesterday.

She stated the compulsory vaccination certificate for eateries offering dine-in verifies that the operators and employees have been fully vaccinated.

“For those who have yet to apply, we would provide them the application forms when we inspect their premises. Some applications are still being processed,” she added.

Meanwhile, SMC deputy chairman, Bujang Abdul Majid, said the certificate would boost public confidence and encourage patronising certified eateries.

He reminded operators to allow only vaccinated customers into their premises and abide by the dine-in capacity set.

Separately, SMC chairman Clarence Ting in his Facebook post yesterday urged all food operators under SMC to apply for vaccination certification to give customers peace of mind.

Clarence revealed that so far only 20 hair salons have applied for vaccination certification and urged more to apply as soon as possible.

SMC General Purpose and Community Standing Committee’s vice chairman Councillor Joseph Lim and Councillor Izkandar Roseley were among those present. ― Borneo Post