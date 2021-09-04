Mosti to focus on increasing infrastructure and talent development following announcement of first-ever Pre-Budget Statement

Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said that financing and talent development for the country’s social and economic development is also a priority, in addition to driving the country’s sustainability agenda in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.— Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Following the release of Finance Ministry’s first-ever Pre-Budget Statement (PBS), the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) said today that it will focus part of the budget allocated to them on increasing infrastructure and disruptive technologies that make up the main pulse of the start-up economic community.

In a statement this afternoon, its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said that financing and talent development for the country’s social and economic development is also a priority, in addition to driving the country’s sustainability agenda in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“Emphasis will be placed on the Industrial Revolution technology 4.0 (IR 4.0), and digital transformation based on high tech local development and low touch economy, especially in the face of the current pandemic,” he said.

Dr Adham said that Mosti is also focused on working on the development of Covid-19 vaccines and other vaccines related to tropical diseases.

“This effort will produce more experts in the development of vaccines and scientists in research.

“In addition, emphasis will also be given to the development of innopreneurs, namely to produce innovation-based entrepreneurs among B40 and M40 groups who have made innovational products and the digital economy a source of income for them to improve their quality of life in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He said that Mosti will also continue to lead the field of emerging technologies, including drones, electrical and electronics, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cloud storage, robotics and innovations with human-centric approaches.

“Mosti will ensure that all employees of the ministries and agencies under Mosti are always proactive and fast in producing high-performance impacts and in the form of science, technology and innovation.

“This excellent work culture will intensify the quality of delivery to the community, thereby increasing productivity in driving IR 4.0 towards Masyarakat 5.0 (Society 5.0),” he said.

On August 31, the Finance Ministry released today its first-ever PBS ahead of the government’s parliamentary proposal on the country’s expenditure for next year in a bid to be more transparent.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the publishing of the PBS for the Malaysian government’s Budget 2022 is part of efforts to improve the annual budget preparation process.