Landslide: Five buildings at risk in Queen Elizabeth Hospital vacated, says Khairy

Khairy Jamaluddin said he would personally visit the site to assess the situation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 4 — Five buildings deemed at risk in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, here, which are located near the area of the landslide that destroyed a Health Ministry medicine storage facility last night, have been vacated as a safety measure.

Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, said that the five buildings were located in the hospital’s C complex, namely the Medicine and Consumable store, Chronic Treatment Ward, Rehabilitation Ward, Tuberculosis Clinic and the Sleep Lab.

He said that the 20 metre-wide landslide also caused structural damage to the Sleep Lab building and the Hospital Support Services (HSS) store.

“The hospital has also cordoned off the landslide area and covered the site with canvas. Several measures will be taken, including immediate repair works by the Public Works Department and special welfare assistance for employees affected by the incident.

“I will go to Kota Kinabalu on Monday to see the situation there myself, and hold further discussions with the state government to detail further action that needs to be taken,” he posted on Facebook today.

Meanwhile, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, said that immediate action will be taken by the state Public Works Department to repair roads affected by landslides and floods in several districts in the state following continuous rain since Thursday.

Bung Moktar, who is also the state Works Minister, said that most of the paved roads affected were under the supervision of concessionaires appointed by the government, and they have been ordered to begin repairs immediately.

In addition, Sabah Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister, Shahelmey Yahya, told reporters at the incident location here today that all safety measures have been taken to ensure that such an incident would not recur in the area.

On the flooding in the state, Shahelmey said that the local authorities have been asked to ensure all drainage and rivers in the state were in good condition, to ensure flooding did not get worse.

“We are experiencing the effects of climate change with a higher intensity of rain, causing flash floods in many areas, so maintenance of rivers and waterways are important to channel the runoff properly,” he added. — Bernama