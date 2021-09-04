JKJAV says 47.8pc of Malaysia’s population fully vaccinated

JKJAV said 20,261,734 individuals or 62 per cent have received the first dose, bringing the total number of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 35,841,103 doses. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — A total of 47.8 per cent of the country’s population or 15,606,818 individuals, have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

JKJAV through an infographic shared on its official Twitter informed that as of yesterday, 20,261,734 individuals or 62 per cent have received the first dose, bringing the total number of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 35,841,103 doses.

Cumulative vaccination report by state as of 3 September 2021.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/ur38QEW7IU — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) September 4, 2021

In addition, the infographic shared that as of yesterday 66.7 per cent of the adult population have completed both doses of the vaccine as compared to 65.9 per cent, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on the daily vaccination, a total of 321,349 doses were administered yesterday, of which 177,518 as the second dose and the remaining 143,831 the first dose.

PICK was launched on February 24 to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. — Bernama