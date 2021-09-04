Jendela: Broadband connectivity to be increased to 98pc, says Annuar Musa

Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the implementation of the initiative would give the people access to the 4G network. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BHARU, Sept 4 — The country’s mobile broadband coverage rate, which is currently at 93 per cent, will be raised to 98 per cent under the first phase of the National Digital Network (Jendela) initiative, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the implementation of the initiative would give the people access to the 4G network, adding that the first phase which cost about RM700 million is expected to complete next year.

Jendela aims to provide wider coverage and a better broadband quality experience for the people as a step in the country’s readiness to switch to 5G technology.

He said the implementation of phase two of the initiative would involve an allocation of RM3.6 billion.

“So when both phases are fully implemented, about 4,400 points of presence (PoP) which are mostly centred in schools and rural areas will provide more stable and faster internet coverage,” he said at a press conference after attending the Inland Revenue Board’s CSR programme at Yayasan Kemiskinan Kelantan complex in Padang Kala, Peringat, here today.

Annuar, who is also Ketereh Member of Parliament said the PoP such as communication towers and fibre optic access is expected to be completed between 2021 and 2025. — Bernama