Higher Education Ministry plans to reopen IPTs in October, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is planning to allow students of higher learning institutions (IPTs) to return to campuses for the 2021/2022 academic session through its IPT Recovery Plan (PEMULIH IPT) starting October.

Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said the move to reopen all IPTs under all phases of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) is in line with efforts to enable students to return to their campuses after they have been fully vaccinated as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on August 22.

She said the matter was agreed on during the special meeting of the National Security Council on Thursday.

Noraini said she met with Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday to propose for IPT students and staff to be given priority in getting their Covid-19 jabs at their respective localities.

“We have the same goal, that is to have a safe campus community by October,” she said in a post on her Facebook page last night.

Noraini said the ministry had projected that 1.296 million vaccine doses are needed to vaccinate 648,000 students, adding it proposed that the vaccination centres (PPVs) at IPTs be converted to specially designated PPVs for IPT students and staff. — Bernama