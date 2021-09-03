Rais Yatim: Proposal to place MACC under Parliament being reviewed

Special Committee on Corruption (JKMR) chairman Tan Sri Rais Yatim at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, September 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 3 — The proposal to place the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) under Parliament is being studied, said Special Committee on Corruption (JKMR) chairman Tan Sri Rais Yatim.

He said the proposal was being given special consideration by JKMR because (if accepted) it could further increase the community’s level of trust and confidence towards MACC.

“I am motivated to help so that MACC is placed under Parliament. We will give special consideration to realise this objective.

“This is because if MACC is too exposed to the power and influence of the executive or parties not related to integrity, over time MACC will be influenced by politics and outside influences,” he told reporters after attending a briefing session with MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki at MACC headquarters, here, today.

Also present at the virtual briefing session were JKMR members and MACC top management.

JKMR was established legally in accordance with Section 14 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (Act 694) and it is responsible for advising the prime minister on any aspect of corruption in Malaysia and to examine MACC’s annual report.

Rais, who is also Senate president, said anti-corruption education should begin at school level to ensure the younger generation is protected from the unhealthy culture (corrupt practices) that can damage the country.

“Corruption is dangerous and can destroy our way of life. The culture of hating corruption should start in schools and universities maybe anti-corruption education can be included in the syllabus or implemented through extracurricular activities,” he added. — Bernama