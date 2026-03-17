KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Lawyers for independent preacher Zamri Vinoth today alleged “double standards” over his treatment by the police, insisting he was falsely portrayed as a fugitive.

Earlier, Zamri pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court to a charge of making a statement that could cause public alarm.

At a press conference after, his lawyer, Muhammad Hariz Md Yusoff, again rejected the inspector-general of police’s remarks that Zamri had fled the country, citing passport records that show that he had returned to Malaysia a day before the police allegation was made.

“The statement from the IGP that my client fled the country is inaccurate. According to his passport, he re-entered Malaysia on March 12. The police statement came the following night,” Hariz told reporters.

“He never fled, and his presence here shows he is fully cooperative.”

On the claim of unequal treatment, Hariz contrasted Zamri's heavily-escorted, handcuffed appearance with that of activist Arun Doraisamy, who faced a similar charge in a separate court.

He also noted Arun was seen accompanied by a deputy minister, which he argued would create a negative perception about the independence of the justice system.

“It gives the impression the executive is supporting that individual. That should not happen.”

Earlier, Zamri, whose full name is Muhammad Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu, was charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code before Magistrate Faezahnoor Hassan.

The charge stems from a Facebook post allegedly made under the name “Zamri Vinoth” at around 12.22pm on February 3. If convicted, the 42-year-old faces a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

When asked for comment, Zamri briefly told reporters, "I hope we can all live in peace."