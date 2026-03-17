KOTA BHARU, March 17 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) is now a coalition of five parties with MIC the latest member, Berita Harian reported today.

Citing PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, the newspaper reported that an official letter confirming MIC’s admission will be handed to party president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran tonight.

“MIC’s entry was approved in December last year, but it was formally confirmed at last Saturday’s PN meeting,” Takiyuddin was quoted as telling reporters here.

“If previously the positions were held by PAS and Bersatu, they are now more inclusive. Even MIC, which has just joined PN, may be given a position,” he added.

According to Takiyuddin, more than five other parties have applied to join PN, reflecting the coalition’s more inclusive leadership.

However, he reportedly declined to name the five component parties.

MIC, a founding party of Barisan Nasional, had in its November 2025 AGM, passed a resolution to quit the coalition, saying it was no longer given sufficient space to represent the Indian community.