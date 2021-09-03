Pahang govt says land owners have until Sept 3 to pay quit rent

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail says penalty for late payment will only be imposed from October 1. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, Sept 3 ― The Pahang government has agreed to extend payment for this year’s quit rent by land owners in the state until September 30.

As such, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said penalty for late payment will only be imposed from October 1.

“The decision is hoped will enable landowners to continue to show high commitment in fulfilling their responsibility to pay quit rent.

“The state government appreciates the commitment by landowners in fulfilling their responsibility to pay quit rent, despite the challenging situation due to the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said in a statement here today.

The announcement on the extension is the second this year. Quit rent is required to be paid by May 31 every year, but last May 19, the state government extended the payment to until August 31, before extending it again until end of this month. ― Bernama