Myanmar woman jailed for using another person’s identity to obtain Covid-19 vaccination in Melaka

MELAKA, Sept 3 ― A Myanmar woman who obtained her Covid-19 vaccination by using the identity of another person was sentenced to 18 months’ jail by the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today for the offence.

Magistrate Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim meted out the sentence on That That Mar, 27, who pleaded guilty to three charges.

On the first and second charge, That, an assistant at a food shop, was charged with deceiving Dr Diong Sheih Yee, 43, and nurse G. Saavitri, 23, by using a passport belonging to one Than Lin Tun to obtain both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine Klinik Medidion, Taman Cheng Perdana, here, last July 28 and August 18.

Both the charges were framed under Section 419 of the Penal Code for cheating by personation, which provides an imprisonment for up to seven years, or with fine, or both, if found guilty.

She was also charged under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amended 2002) for entering and staying in Malaysia without valid documents.

Muhammad Nazrin sentenced her to six months’ jail on each count to be served concurrently from the date of her arrest, which was last Aug 18.

Deputy public prosecutor Anis Najwa Nazari prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented. ― Bernama