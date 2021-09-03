Malaysia records 330 Covid-19 deaths including 93 brought-in-dead cases

The forensics team prepares to transport the body of a recently deceased Covid-19 patient to a burial site from the Penang General Hospital, August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — A total of 330 Covid-19 patients died today, an increase of 81 deaths within 24 hours, from yesterday’s 249 cases.

This puts the total number of fatalities relating to the disease at 17,521 or 0.97 per cent.

“268 citizens, 62 non-citizens; 93 brought-in-dead (BID) cases,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement this evening.

He said 55 of the BID cases involved Malaysians while 38 involved foreigners.

In Selangor, there were 41 BID cases, followed by Sabah with 18 cases, Johor (14), five cases in Melaka, four cases in Sarawak, three cases in Penang, Perak and Kelantan respectively and one case each in Terengganu and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

MORE TO COME