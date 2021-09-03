Covid-19: 14 PPVs in Terengganu to start walk-in vaccination Sunday, says state Health Dept

Walk-in vaccine recipients queue up for registration for their Covid-19 jabs at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre vaccination centre, August 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 3 — The Terengganu Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) has allowed 14 vaccination centres (PPV) in the state to provide walk-in vaccination from Sunday.

The Terengganu Health Department, in a statement on Facebook, said that the move was aimed at increasing the number of vaccine recipients in the state to 80 per cent and achieve herd immunity.

“This walk-in vaccination is open to Terengganu residents aged 18 and above who have not registered through MySejahtera and have not received a vaccination date.

“Those who have missed their appointments are also encouraged to go to the nearest PPV for their vaccinations,” said the statement.

These individuals can get their vaccinations at the PPVs in Taman Tamadun Islam and Terengganu Trade Centre in Kuala Terengganu; Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) (Kuala Nerus); Sungai Tarom Multi-Purpose Hall (Setiu); and Gong Kemuntong Hall and Dataran Kota Putra (Besut).

Other PPVs involved are Datuk Seri Amar Diraja Hall and Kertih Civic Hall (Kemaman); Dewan Aspirasi Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and Dewan Dagang Politeknik Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin (PSMZA) (Dungun); Marang District Council Hall (MDM) and Bukit Payung Civic Hall (Marang); and district council halls in Kuala Berang and Ajil (Hulu Terengganu).

All the PPVs operate from 9am until 4pm subject to the slots provided, it added.

As of today, 84.8 per cent of the adult population in Terengganu had received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose. — Bernama