Selangor Muafakat Nasional urges state govt to cancel decision to degazette Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve

Trees in the Kuala Langat North forest reserve at Kampung Orang Asli Busut in Banting April 22, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Sept 2 — The Selangor Muafakat Nasional (MN) has urged the state government to abide by as well as respect the voice of the people and immediately cancel the decision to degazette the Kuala Langat Utara Forest Reserve (HSKLU) without playing politics.

Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar and Selangor PAS commissioner Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi said in a joint statement that they were disappointed with the state government’s action to continue to degazette 536.7-hectare of the forest although it had promised to postpone it and review the matter at the recent state assembly sitting.

The statement said the degazetting of the peat swamp forest land was approved in the 17/2021 State Executive Council meeting on May 5 and, with that, the degazettement was recorded in the Selangor State Gazette on August 12 and remains in force.

“Ignoring the protests as well as the objection from the public and voices of the state assemblymen who loudly reject this move is irresponsible,” added the statement.

The statement said the Selangor government needed to always practice good governance and be full of integrity in order to provide a good and meaningful quality of life for the people, besides preserving and defending the beloved state. — Bernama