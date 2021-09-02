Penang exco proposes new legislative assembly building to be constructed in reclaimed land off Gurney Drive

The Penang lawmaker said the reclaimed land off Gurney Drive was handed over to the state government progressively and is ready for use next year. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 2 — Penang state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo has proposed that a new state legislative assembly building be built on part of the 131 acres of reclaimed land at Gurney Drive foreshore.

The Penang lawmaker said the reclaimed land off Gurney Drive was handed over to the state government progressively and is ready for use next year.

“The reclamation was already completed so maybe some area can be used to build a new state legislative building,” he said during his winding-up speech at the state legislative assembly today.

He said there are other upcoming reclamation projects that the state can consider to build a new state legislative assembly building.

“We have 4,500 acres of land coming up under the Penang South Reclamation but that will take another 10 to 15 years while the land off Gurney will be ready next year,” he said.

He said there was also another proposed reclamation project in Butterworth but this will also take another 10 to 20 years to complete.

“We can also look at the Jelutong rehabilitation site and this can happen within the next five to 10 years,” he said.

He said the Penang Yang di-pertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak had raised this issue of construction of a new state legislative building in his speech so it was an important issue.

“These are just my proposed sites, I hope this can be looked into,” he said.

To this, Opposition leader Datuk Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Noor (BN-Sungai Dua) said he agreed to the construction of a new state legislative building.

“The state government will need to look for a suitable site and if Gurney is ready, it can be considered although I feel that PSR will take too long, tak sempat (not in time),” he said.

Reclamation works on the 131.09 acres of reclaimed land off Gurney Drive started in 2016 and it was completed in September 2019 and progressively handed over to the state government.

About 40 acres of the reclaimed land was set aside for Gurney Wharf, an RM200.3 million public area and recreational space.

Jagdeep said the state is now in an advanced stage on the Gurney Wharf project and that discussions were held to relocate all roadside hawkers and Gurney Drive hawkers to Gurney Wharf once it is completed.

“A total of 157 stalls in Gurney Drive will be shifted to Gurney Wharf and other roadside stalls too will be shifted there as there are mobile kiosks in Gurney Wharf for small stalls such as the nasi lemak stalls,” he said.

He said there will also be an open car park to help with traffic flow in the area.